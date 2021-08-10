Draft law on population control: UP Law Commission classifies suggestions into 53 categories

The State Law Commission has classified the suggestions it has received on its draft law on population control into 53 categories which vary from allowing a third child to a couple who have two daughters and if any of the two children is physically challenged.

State Law Commission chairman Justice AN Mittal, a former judge of the Allahabad high court, has completed the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population Control, Stabilisation and Welfare Bill, 2021.

The commission has sought an appointment with chief minister Yogi Adityanath to hand over the report to him.

“The State Law Commission has received wide-ranging suggestions. People have suggested permission for a third child to parents who have two daughters,” said Justice AN Mittal.

On July 9, the commission had uploaded the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population Control, Stabilisation and Welfare Bill, 2021, on its website seeking suggestions in 10 days (till July 19) from the public on the proposed law.

According to the draft law, those who have more than two children will not be entitled to apply for a government job. Those who are already in government job will be debarred from promotion. In addition, such parents will not be able to avail of the benefits of 77 government schemes.

The commission received 8500 responses on email with some of them criticising, appreciating and giving suggestions to make the law more effective.

“Some have also suggested permission for a third child to couples whose children are physically challenged,” Justice Mittal said.

The commission has also received suggestions about imposing fine on couples who opt for a third child.

The commission has also received suggestions for banning people who have three children from contesting parliamentary and assembly elections.

SUGGESTIONS RECEIVED BY COMMISSION

Allowing third child to a couple who have two daughters.

Allowing third child to a couple whose children, any one of the two, are physically challenged.

Barring people who have more than two children from contesting MP and MLA elections.

Some have suggested permitting three children to all couples.

Extending several benefits to couples who have only one child.

Revoking the right to vote of couples who have more than two children.

Denying the benefits of reservation to couples who have more than two children.

THE DRAFT BILL

Disadvantages of more than two children.

Benefits to those who abide by law

Parents having one child will get several benefits. If such parents are in government job then they will get increment, promotion and various concessions in government housing scheme.

If they are not in government job, then such parents will get rebate in water tax, house tax, home loan, and various other concessions.

In addition, if a parent with one child opts for vasectomy then the child will be entitled to free medical facilities till the age of 20 years, education and insurance. This child will also get preference in government jobs.