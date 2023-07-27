DRI detains 2 Kanpur bullion traders over ‘role’ in gold smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was questioning two top bullion traders in Kanpur two days after the agency intercepted the smuggling of a major gold haul to Kolkata in Mirzapur district.

After the interrogation of the accused arrested in the bust, the Kanpur-based bullion traders were called for questioning, said officials aware of the development.

The DRI team also searched their offices located in Nayagunj and Civil Lines.

The traders being questioned also run one of the top restaurants in Kanpur. “At present, the teams are going through the stock register, and details of gold and silver sold by them,” said the officials.

This was the second recent major action taken against bullion traders in Kanpur. On June 22, Income Tax sleuths raided a major establishment owned by a major jeweller in the city and found out that heavy cash transactions had taken place between him and a real estate developer.

