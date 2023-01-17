Drive to check liquor consumption at public places in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: Police have launched a drive against consumption of alcohol at public places, in a bid to stop drunken brawls and maintain law and order. Cases are being lodged against those found consuming liquor on the roadside or near liquor shops.

Consumption of liquor at roadside, pavements, parks or other public places is an offence and is punishable by law under section 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The offence may invite a day’s imprisonment, fine or both.

Despite this, people can be seen consuming liquor on the roadside in parks and especially near liquor shops. Many boozers prefer to drink in their cars as they order food from roadside eateries.

This has often resulted in brawls between youths and even serious crimes, including murders after arguments in an inebriated state. Recently, some youths, including an AU hosteller, were arrested when they hurled crude bombs after an eatery owner in Civil Lines objected to their consuming liquor.

The Prayagraj police will now take serious action against such boozers.

Recently, the Naini police launched a massive drive against consumption of liquor at public places and arrested 23 people found drinking near Ashok Talkies and at a dhaba and booked them under section 510 of IPC.

ACP Ajeet Singh Chauhan said liquor shop and eatery owners were warned to not allow boozers to consume liquor near their shops or else action would be taken. Commissioner of police Prayagraj Ramit Sharma said cops had been told to stay on alert and take action against miscreants, anti-socials and those consuming liquor at public places.

The excise department had also launched a drive against consumption of liquor near vends and model shops around a year ago. Action was also taken against many found consuming liquor at public places.

