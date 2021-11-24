Drop in min temp, MeT issues cold wave alert for UP

The minimum day temperature across Uttar Pradesh dropped closer to the 10-degrees Celcius mark on Wednesday and the meteorological department issued a warning of an expected cold wave, across the state, over the weekend.

As per the MeT department data, the early morning temperature in Lucknow dropped to 11.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which is a degree below normal. The average minimum temperature recorded across UP on Wednesday was recorded at 10.4 degrees, which is two degrees below normal.

The drop in temperatures was more over West UP as compared to East UP. “The drop in average day temperature has been constant across November and is expected to go down further in the next fortnight. The minimum temperature falls by around 7 degrees which has been recorded this month,” said JP Gupta, director, state meteorological department.

According to an adverse weather warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, North India will experience a cold wave over the coming weekend when night temperatures in many parts are expected to drop to around 8 degrees in UP. Based on the warning, the state MeT department has issued an alert to all districts, directing them to make arrangements to counter the effects of adverse weather.

The state government has also released funds and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates to distribute blankets and arrange for a bonfire for people living on the margins of society. While the drop in temperatures will affect human activities, agriculture experts said it would benefit the Rabi crop, especially wheat and mustard.

The drop in temperatures will also impact air pollution levels in the state. Experts suggest that the temperature drop will make the state air pollution across UP worse in the coming days.