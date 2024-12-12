Drug mafia ruling the roost in U.P.: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that health services in Uttar Pradesh were in a shambles and that drug mafia was ruling the roost in the state. He also questioned the state government over the recent cases of fake platelets and medicines. SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP government has completely ruined and destroyed the health system of Uttar Pradesh. The health department is steeped in corruption. Health services are in the grip of brokerage and profiteering,” he alleged in a statement.

“First the fake platelets were exposed in Prayagraj and now the fake medicine racket has been busted in Agra. Overall, the drug mafia is ruling everywhere in Uttar Pradesh from east to west,” the SP chief alleged

“Who is its kingpin? Which ruling party is the link of those running such a big network and who is behind them, this must be exposed,” he demanded.

“If there is a health minister in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister should call him and ask why is this happening? If this racket is there with the connivance of police department, he himself is responsible for this,” he alleged.

“When the investigation is done, also find out why the new medical college built during your time in Allipur on Kanpur-Prayagraj highway developed cracks and why is there leakage? In whose pockets did the money from corruption go?,” Akhilesh asked.

“If silence is maintained on all these matters, the needle of suspicion of the public can turn in any direction. The public is saying it is useless to expect anything from a ‘fake government’ formed by ‘fake elections’. To protect your life, you will have to be alert,” the SP chief said.