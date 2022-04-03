Drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in prison by Bahraich court

A Nepal-based drug trafficker, Dinesh Yadav, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nearly five years ago, was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Bahraich district, on Saturday, senior NCB officials said.

They said the court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him and in case of non-payment of fine, the accused would have to remain in prison for two more years.

Yadav, a resident of Banke, Nepal, was arrested from a bus at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, on the India-Nepal border and 4 kg of Nepali Charas was recovered from his possession on March 27, 2017.

A NCB official said that the judgement was pronounced by the court of special judge, NDPS, Nitin Pandey of Bahraich. He said the NCB advocate Pankaj Kumar Srivastava presented four witnesses and various case-related documents during the trial and argued that the accused Dinesh Yadav is involved in trafficking of Charas.

He said the court during the pronouncement of judgement took cognizance of the crime of trafficking of such a large quantity of Charas, which is more than the prescribed limit of commercial quantity. He stated that the court further said, “the provisions of punishment in NDPS Act, 1985, have been made stringent so that the increasing economic and social crimes in society can be stopped and in this connection, it is also the duty of the court that if the incident is proved against the convicted person, then punish him with such punishment which is equivalent to his crime and can also set a proper example to society”.

