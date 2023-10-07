Drums of change: Kolkata ‘dhakis’ to echo sounds of women’s empowerment

With Kolkata-style themed puja pandals becoming popular in Lucknow, several Durga puja committees are coming up with new concepts.

The puja pandal in the works. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

This year, the much popular Rabindra Palli Puja Committee is constructing a replica of UP Vidhan Bhawan. Also, while welcoming the Women’s Reservation Bill and carrying forward its resolve of women empowerment, the committee is giving opportunity to women office bearers in large numbers who will supervise significant rituals and tasks during the festival. The committee has also invited six women dhakis all the way from Kolkata who will be a part of the festival.

Welcoming the Women’s Reservation Bill, this time the committee has appointed a woman as the general secretary for the first time in its 40 years of history.

“Further, as many as 24 women will be leading at executive level the puja rituals from operation to accounts to bhog. Besides, there will be more involvement of women in the puja.

Interestingly six women dhakis from Kolkata have been called along with four male dhakis this time to support our women empowerment cause,” said Dimple Dutta, general secretary of the puja committee who has recently taken charge.

Highlighting the theme of the pandal, she said, “This time our pandal will be the model of our democracy.” She said the interior of the pandal will reflect the new Parliament building in Delhi.

“The Vidhan Bhawan has completed 100 years since its foundation was laid in 1922. The iconic building has stood witness to three eras of Mughals, Nawabs and British regime and the structure also gives a wonderful glimpse of Indian-European culture,” she added.

“As many as 20 skilled artisans from Midnapur district of West Bengal are working for 18 hours a day to meet the deadline in 45 days. The height of the pandal will be 50 feet covering 14,000 square feet area. Around 4000 bamboos are being used in it,” said Dutta.

“Inside the pandal, the devotees will also get a glimpse of the new Parliament House which has a lot of features such as peacock feathers theme and Ashok Chakra, and pictures of freedom fighters,” she added.

