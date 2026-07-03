Dudhwa buffer zone: Blood, fluid loss caused Majhgain tigress’ death, says IVRI

The final postmortem report of the four-year-old Majhgain tigress, which died hours after being captured in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) buffer zone, has attributed the death to hypoxia caused by hypovolemic shock, a condition in which severe blood and fluid loss prevents the body from supplying enough oxygen to vital organs, officials said on Thursday. For representation only (Sourced)

Kirti Chaudhary, deputy director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, told Hindustan Times that the final postmortem report received from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, stated that “the final postmortem report of the IVRI has stated ‘hypovolemic shock’ to be the cause behind the Majhgain tigress’ sudden death.”

The tigress was tranquillised and captured from the Ramnagar area in the Majhgain range on the morning of June 23 after it had killed two persons within 24 hours.

Officials said the animal appeared normal throughout the day but suddenly collapsed and died inside its cage nearly 12 hours after being captured. Its carcass was later sent to IVRI, Bareilly, to determine the exact cause of death.

Following the tigress’ death, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The state’s chief wildlife warden also visited the area as part of the inquiry.

IVRI had shared its preliminary postmortem findings with Dudhwa authorities on June 25. DTR field director Dr H Rajamohan had said the initial findings pointed to hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, a severe inflammation of the stomach and intestines accompanied by bleeding, along with a heavy parasite load.

Officials said the final report is consistent with the preliminary findings and establishes the sequence of events that led to the tigress’ death.

A wildlife veterinarian said the hemorrhagic gastroenteritis caused acute ulceration of the stomach and intestines, leading to repeated vomiting and internal bleeding. The resulting loss of blood and body fluids triggered hypovolemic shock, reducing the supply of oxygen to vital organs and ultimately causing the tigress’ death.