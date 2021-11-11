Dudhwa National Park to open for tourists from November 15

The world-renowned Dudhwa National Park (DNP) is set to open for tourism on November 15.

The park was initially scheduled to open from November 1, however, the untimely heavy rains, unprecedented discharge of 533000 cusecs water into Sharda river from Banbasa barrage and flooded Mohana and Suheli rivers passing through Dudhwa National Park disturbed the schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The floods and rains left all the forest ranges of DNP heavily water-logged and park routes damaged due to which authorities deferred the opening of tourist season from November 1 till the situations improved.

Field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Sanjay Kumar Pathak said, “As per government directives, the Dudhwa National Park would now be open for tourists from November 15.”

However, he added that due to heavy water-logging still prevailing in Sathiyana, the area would not be allowed for tourist activities till further instructions.

“Also, the tourists wishing to visit rhino area in south Sunaripur range would have to wait for a few days more as the rhino area is still swampy and not fit for elephant movements,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathak said, “Elderly persons over 60 years of age would have to produce their vaccination certificates on entering the Dudhwa National park auspices while other tourists between 18 to 60 years of age may be required to produce their vaccination certificates on demand.”

He further added, “Every tourist must have to follow Covid protocols while visiting the park. Dudhwa is ready to greet all its visitors with all its wild glory, nature’s treasure and rich flora and fauna.”