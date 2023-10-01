Dumping body outside hosp: Case lodged against 2 doctors

Agra The Mainpuri police registered a case against doctors of a private hospital here, staff of which had dumped the body of an 18-year-old patient outside the hospital on Wednesday last. A case was registered against two doctors under section 304 (culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code at Ghiror police station of Mainpuri district on Saturday.

The body was placed on the seat of a motorcycle parked outside the hospital. (Pic for representation)

“The father of the deceased girl lodged complaint on Saturday that his daughter was admitted to a Radha Soami hospital in Ghiror town on September 26. The doctors there, namely Dr Ravi Yadav and Dr Navita, gave wrong treatment and injection which caused her death on September 27 ,” a police statement said.

“He alleged that the doctors and hospital staff placed the body of his daughter on a motor cycle on the road outside the hospital. A complaint was lodged on Saturday and police registered a case no. 335/2023 under section 304 (culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code against Dr Ravi Yadav and Dr Navita,” said Bholu Singh Bhati, incharge of Ghiror police station in Mainpuri.

“Investigation is on and two teams have been constituted to trace and nab both absconding doctors named in the FIR,” Bhati said.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer of Mainpuri Dr Ramesh Chandra Gupta informed that the doctor owning the hospital was still absconding.

“A team including a deputy CMO and additional CMO, assigned the probe, reached the house of the victim’s family and recorded their statements,” he said.

It may be recalled deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak had ordered sealing of the private hospital on Thursday.

“A video of the incident went viral after which a probe was ordered. The chief medical officer (CMO), Mainpuri, conducted a probe and charges by the family were found to be correct. Following this the hospital’s licence was suspended and the hospital campus was sealed,” said Pathak in a press statement.

The woman, aged 18, was admitted for fever but died on Wednesday. The hospital management asked its staff to shift the body. The family requested to let them wait for an ambulance or any other vehicle to carry it back but the hospital paid no heed.

As is evident from the video, the body was placed on the seat of a motorcycle parked outside the hospital. A video was made showing the body lying on the bike till family members came and took it away. The video went viral on social media, drawing condemnation.

