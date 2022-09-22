Durga Puja: 135 ft high pandal in Lucknow to replicate Vrindavan’s Chandrodaya temple

Durga puja starts from October and the puja committees have started planning for the occassion. They are coming up with newer ideas to attract the people.

Utsav Durga Puja committee of Jankipuram, Lucknow is preparing 135 feet high pandal and is said to be modeled on the Chandrodaya temple, which is coming up in Vrindavan and on completion, is expected to be the tallest religious monument.

“The work on the pandal started in August and will be ready by September 27 or 28,” the puja committee organisers said. Durga Puja celebrations begin from October 1.

“As many as 12,000 bamboos each measuring 28 to 30 feet high have been brought from Assam and 52 labourers and artisans from West Bengal are working overtime to meet the deadline,” said Saurav Bandyopadhyay, chairperson of this puja committee.

“Clothes and 4500 meters of fabric have been brought from Surat for the pandal along with a quintal of iron nails and wooden frame that are being used for erecting the pandal,” he said.

The pandal will be spread over 10,000 square feet supported with unique light arrangements from Mumbai. Bandyopadhyay claims the cost of the pandal will run into several lakhs. Frequent rains are a concern as they are holding up work.

“Every time it rains, the work of erecting pandal comes to a halt. We however hope to finish the task in a week,” said Bandyopadhyay who had in 2019, showcased ten-armed Goddess Durga in royal splendour in his pandal. That theme was inspired by the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Baahubali’. The pandal design then included the fictitious ‘Mahishmati palace’ shown in the movie along with a replica of the Chittorgarh Fort, synonymous with the legend of Rajput queen Padmavati. It was acknowledged by High Range records as one of the biggest pandal.