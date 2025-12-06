Dust free roads, green cover rise in UP’s urban areas on agenda for clear air

The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a master plan to keep the state’s air clean all through the year. Under it, work is underway to maintain the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘good’ category throughout the year in all urban areas of the state by 2047, said a press statement issued by the state government on Friday. The UP government is focusing on increasing green cover in urban areas to 33 percent. (For Representation)

According to the plan, dust-free routes will be developed on high-traffic corridors to prevent dust particles from spreading into the air. This will not only reduce air pollution but also decrease accidents caused by dust and make traffic safer. Government’s focus is that urban areas of the state should become more liveable, attractive for investment, and safe from a health perspective in line with future requirements.

“Dust from roads is a major challenge in controlling pollution. To address this, efforts will be made to mitigate this problem by ensuring proper carriage-way and pavement construction on roads according to global standards. This is why the state government is working towards making urban roads 100% permanent. Mechanical sweeping facilities will be increased on major and residential roads,” said the press statement.

Construction and demolition waste often increases dust and disorder in cities. To control this, the government is establishing city-level collection and recycling networks. On-site dust control measures at construction sites will not only be mandatory, but strict adherence to environmentally inclusive standards will also be enforced, failing which penalties may be imposed.

The state government is focusing on increasing green cover in urban areas to 33 percent. This will include the development of Miyawaki forests, greenery buffer zones, and green belts. The increase in green areas will help regulate the temperature of urban areas in the state, increase carbon absorption, and help combat the effects of climate change.

The government is also working on a plan to install smart air monitoring sensors across the state, which will enable citizens to access real-time AQI information in near future. This will increase public awareness and provide the government with scientific data to assist in policy decisions.