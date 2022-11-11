Dusty roads, traffic snarls contribute to 90% of air pollution in UP

LUCKNOW Dilapidated roads and carbon generation due to traffic congestion contribute to 90% of the total air pollution in Lucknow and other cities of UP, according to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dust particles from broken roads mixed with the carbon generated by vehicles in the traffic are present in the atmosphere and these could be harmful for people with breathing problems,” said Umesh Chandra Shukla, regional officer, UPPCB, Lucknow.

The warning comes in wake of Lucknow again recording ‘poor’ air quality index - 260 - on Friday compared to 236 on Thursday, after recording ‘moderate’ AQI of less than 200 for three days - Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Apart from Lucknow, six cities in UP that recorded ‘poor’ AQI included Noida (286), Ghaziabad (285), Bulandshahr (248), Baghpat (243), Kanpur (241), and Meerut (237). Greater Noida had ‘very poor’ air quality (311) on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to five monitoring stations installed in Lucknow by the pollution control board, none recorded moderate AQI as the air in Kukrail, which mostly remains moderate, also remained affected on Friday. Lalbagh area remained the most polluted with average AQI reaching 325, followed by Talkatora Industrial area at 317, Kukrail at 254, Central School area at 266, BR Ambedkar University at 244 and Gomti Nagar at 205.

Dip in mercury may worsen it

According to Shukla, air pollution in the city and other parts of the state will be the same and may even worsen in the days to come due to a dip in the mercury. “Low temperature does not let the PM2.5 and PM 10 fly higher. The condition will remain the same, if the roads are not built and the traffic is not controlled in the city. Garbage burning also contributes to air pollution,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to UPPCB, three factories in Lucknow have been served notice for permanent closure for not following the earlier notice to temporarily halt their operations, said officials.