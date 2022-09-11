Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away, PM Modi, Yogi express grief
Born in a Brahmin family, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati had learned the scriptures from Swami Karpatri Maharaj after reaching Kashi (Varanasi) in Uttar Pradesh
Dwarka-Shardapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati died in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur on Sunday, his aide said. He was 99. Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year, the aide said.
The Hindu religious leader breathed his last at 3.30pm, said Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, according to the news agency PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath have expressed deep sadness at his death and offered condolences to the seer’s followers.
In a tweet in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath said: “The demise of Shri Dwarka-Shardapeeth and Jyotirmath Peeth’s Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj is an irreplaceable loss to the sant samaj (seers’ community). May Lord Ram give him a place in his abode and give strength to the grief- stricken Hindu samaj to bear the loss.”
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, in a message, said: “We have lost an exemplary scholar of Indian culture and Sanskrit. Tributes.”
The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924, according to a PTI report.
He had left his home in the pursuit of God at the age of nine. He was incarcerated during the freedom struggle. He became the Shankaracharya in 1981, his followers said, adding his 99th birthday was celebrated recently.
-
Yogi Adityanath says govt promoting sports culture at grassroots
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the government is establishing open gyms and sports fields in each village to promote sporting culture at the grassroots. The chief minister was interacting with sportspersons at a multisport stadium in Mavikalan village of Baghpat during his visit to the district. Yogi Adityanath also said the Centre and the state government were encouraging those who are choosing sports as their career.
-
Women spearhead natural farming efforts in Himachal
SHIMLA Natural farming in the fields nestled in the lap of the hills of Himachal Pradesh is attracting huge interest. Natural farming is being promoted by the government under its 'Prakritik Kheti, Khushal Kisan Yojana' scheme, one of many launched by the state government under the leadership of CM Jai Ram Thakur, said the officials. Interestingly it's the women who are playing an important role in leading Himachal towards natural farming and crops.
-
Oppn blasts Assam govt over arrest of ‘whistleblower’ in alleged job exam scam
Opposition parties slammed the BJP-led state government for the arrest of the man, Victor Das, who said there was graft in the hiring process for 26,000 Grade III and IV positions. Das had tweeted a few days ago, tagging chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, stating that some officials and former MLAs were asking for bribes in exchange of securing seats in the ongoing recruitment exams.
-
Air Force helps in rescuing four missing West Bengal trekkers in Kullu
Air force, along with the local police, district administration and mountaineers from Atal Bihari Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, carried out a successful rescue operation to trace the four missing trekkers from West Bengal. Out of the seven trekkers, four trekkers had gone missing on September 7 near Peak Alirathni Tibba (5470M) in the Kullu district. Manoj Nath, 33, Lakpa Sherpa, 50, Aragya Mondol, 30, are safe.
-
BMC to start door-to-door BP, diabetes screening of 30-plus people
Mumbai: As the mortality rate from non-communicable diseases like heart attacks, cardiovascular complications and stroke goes up, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will kickstart a project in 15 days to screen 30 plus people for blood pressure and diabetes for early detection and treatment. Additional municipal commissioner, Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that at the national level, 68% of people aged between 18-69 years die of non-communicable diseases like heart attacks, kidney diseases, stroke and cardiovascular complications.
