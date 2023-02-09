East UP’s growth potential unlocked; division gets 1.21 lakh crore proposals

Once termed a backward region, Gorakhpur is fast becoming the growth engine of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Global Investor Summit (GIS)-2023 has added fuel to the development of four districts—Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Maharajganj—in the Gorakhpur division that received investment proposals worth ₹1.21 lakh crore even days before the summit officially kicks off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The home turf of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur is seeing renewed efforts of the state government in turning the district into a health, education and industrial hub of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Gorakhpur district authorities have already received investment intents of ₹61,000 crore. Chief executive officer of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority GIDA Pawan Agarwal is hopeful that the proposals will cross ₹70,000 crore soon.

The land of Gautam Buddha Parinirvan in Kushinagar district has received proposals worth around ₹2,882 crore; Deoria has been promised ₹1,800 crore and Maharajganj ₹1,625 crore worth of projects, said an officer in the district administration.

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the government’s focus was on the all-round development of East UP and the Bundelkhand region. While 45% of the investment intents are for West UP, 29% is for East UP, 13% for Central UP and 13% for the Bundelkhand region, he observed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delighted with the flow of investments, divisional president of Industrialist Association JP Jaiswal said the development work done by the chief minister added to the confidence of entrepreneurs.

Chairman of the governing council of AIIMS-Gorakhpur Desh Deepak Verma hoped the investments in various sectors generate employment and check migration.

President of Chambers of Industries, Gorakhpur unit, SK Agarwal said young entrepreneurs were showing interest in Gorakhpur to become partner in the growth of the region by setting up their industrial units. “Industrial growth will open road for skill development of youths,” he added.

“The development of road, rail and air networks has given thrust to the development of the area. The construction of Gorakhpur Link Expressway that will connect the district to Purvanchal Expressway is in full swing. All district headquarters are connected with four-lane roads. Train services connect Gorakhpur with major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The number of flights to and from the city has increased and the construction of an international airport in Kushinagar will give boost to tourism,” said SK Gupta a businessman based in Gorakhpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some major investment proposals

1.Director of Awada Venture Pvt Ltd D Parveen Golash has proposed to invest ₹22,500 crore to set up a green ammonia plant.

2.RG Strategy Group director Parveen Goyal has proposed to invest ₹2,935 crore in a paper mill project.

3. Indian Oil has proposed to invest ₹1,800 crore in a gas line project.

4.RG Strategy has proposed investments to the tune of ₹17,772 crore to develop a solar energy park.

5.Artisan Agro Tech is likely to invest ₹1,400 crore.

6.Keyan Distilleries has proposed an investment of ₹1,200 crore to set up a distillery and ethanol unit.

7. Varun Beverages is likely to invest ₹1,071 crore in a carbonated drink and fruit pulp plant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}