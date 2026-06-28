Nearly six months after its launch in the testing phase, the ‘eCity Bus UP App’ is yet to emerge as a reliable tool for city bus commuters. A reality check by Hindustan Times found that the app’s two key features—route planning and live bus tracking—-failed during testing, while a majority of passengers surveyed said they were unaware of the app’s existence. ‘eCity Bus UP App’ fails commuter test; falls short on tracking, route planning

Checks conducted across multiple city bus routes found that more than 60 commuters had never heard of the application. The lack of awareness extended beyond passengers; several bus drivers and conductors also stated they were either unaware of the app or had never used it. This indicates that the platform has received little visibility or promotion, even within the city’s public transport system.

The app’s performance during the spot check also raised questions about its usability. While attempting to plan a journey, the commuter could not accurately select boarding and destination points because the location search failed to identify several places. The live tracking feature, designed to provide real-time information on bus location, also failed to function during the test.

On the Kamta-Tedhi Pulia route, the app displayed ‘No Bus Available’ despite buses operating on the route. Similar results were recorded on the Munshipulia-BBD corridor, where the app again failed to detect running services. Checks on several other routes also produced inaccurate information, indicating the problem was not limited to a single corridor.

Despite being in the testing phase since January, the app has yet to become a dependable source of real-time travel information for commuters.

When contacted, Lucknow City Transport Services Limited (LCTSL) regional manager Vimal Rajan initially said he was unaware that the application was operational. After being informed that the app has been in the testing phase since January, Rajan said the platform could be facing technical issues.

“There may be some issue with the app. The department is looking into it. If there is any technical glitch, we will rectify it soon,” he said.

Rajan took charge as LCTSL’s regional manager in Lucknow on May 31 after being transferred from Ayodhya, where he held the same post. However, with the application remaining in the testing phase for nearly six months, questions remain about the level of monitoring and oversight by the concerned authorities.

Hindustan Times also sought details from Jaideep Verma, joint director at the Directorate of Urban Transport, Government of Uttar Pradesh, regarding the cost incurred in developing the app. However, no response was received till the time of publication.