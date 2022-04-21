ED asks LDA to furnish property details of Mukhtar Ansari and associates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details from Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) about properties related to Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his family members and associates in the state capital.

The ED had registered the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case on July 1, 2021, on the basis of multiple cases related to land grabbing and illegal businesses operated by him and his gang members. The UP police had freed several lands and demolished illegal constructions done on these properties worth over ₹250 crore in the past three years and had registered multiple cases against him and his gang members in this connection.

Sources said the ED has sent a letter to the LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi seeking details of properties related to Mukhtar Ansari, his wife Afsana, brother Afzal Ansari and Ansari’s two sons Abbar and Umar. They have also asked for details of the properties of Ansari’s accomplice Atif Raza as well as his other associates.

The sources said the LDA vice-chairman had formed a committee headed by LDA secretary Pawan Gangwar to find properties related to Ansari, his family and associates.

They said as many as 19 properties related to Ansari and his accomplices are suspected to be in the state capital. They said it included some buildings that have been constructed illegally without getting the map cleared from the LDA and by occupying others land.

With the formaton of BJP government in 2017, UP police has tightened the noose around people associated with Ansari and his gang in the past few years.