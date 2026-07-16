ED uncovers alleged cross-border infiltration network; 40L, gold seized

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday claimed to have uncovered an alleged cross-border network that channelled foreign funds through charitable trusts to finance the illegal infiltration, rehabilitation and economic settlement of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals in India. During searches at 13 locations across multiple states, the agency seized ₹40 lakh in cash and 180 grams of gold coins from a religious seminary in West Bengal.

Searches by ED Lucknow Zonal Office across 13 locations revealed suspected diversion of foreign donations through charitable trusts to finance rehabilitation and forged identities (Sourced)

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The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on a 2024 Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) FIR alleging an organised syndicate involved in facilitating illegal infiltration, arranging forged Indian identity documents and helping Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals settle in different parts of the country.

According to the ED, simultaneous searches were conducted on Thursday at 13 premises in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Murshidabad in West Bengal, Ballabhgarh (Faridabad), Deoband (Saharanpur), Delhi and other locations.

The agency alleged its investigation revealed a multi-layered network where one module facilitated illegal entry through the India-Bangladesh border, another arranged forged documents including Aadhaar, PAN cards and passports, while a third allegedly provided accommodation, employment and financial assistance for long-term settlement.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED also alleged that charitable trusts registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) received foreign funds, including from entities based in the United Kingdom, which were diverted through layered banking transactions and mule accounts. Investigators suspect the funds were broken into small transfers—typically ₹6,000, ₹8,000 and ₹10,000—before being credited to suspected beneficiaries, a pattern investigators believe was designed to avoid regulatory scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED also alleged that charitable trusts registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) received foreign funds, including from entities based in the United Kingdom, which were diverted through layered banking transactions and mule accounts. Investigators suspect the funds were broken into small transfers—typically ₹6,000, ₹8,000 and ₹10,000—before being credited to suspected beneficiaries, a pattern investigators believe was designed to avoid regulatory scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

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Some beneficiaries were allegedly provided employment opportunities and income-generating assets, including e-rickshaws, according to the ED.

During searches at Harora Al-Jamiatul Islamia Darul Uloom in Kalilkapur, West Bengal, the ED recovered ₹40 lakh in cash and 180 grams of gold coins. The agency said the person in charge allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source or possession of the assets, which were subsequently seized under the PMLA.

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The ED said it is examining the evidence to trace the money trail, identify additional beneficiaries and determine whether charitable institutions were used to divert overseas funds for alleged illegal activities. The investigation is continuing, and no arrests have been made so far.