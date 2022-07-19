Edu institutions closed in west UP on account of Kanwar Yatra

MEERUT Schools and colleges will remain closed till July 27 in different districts of western UP in view of heavy crowd of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra.

Chaudhary Charan Singh University has also postponed LLB paper which was scheduled on July 19. At least 6 papers of BEd and other exams were also postponed because they were earlier scheduled during Kanwar Yatra ( July 14 to July 27).

District administrations of Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bijnor, Amroha and Moradabad have declared holidays in schools and colleges from July 19 and they will reopen on July 28.

The decision has been taken in view of growing crowd of Kanwariyas on roads in these districts. Roads and highways have been either closed or traffic diverted to provide a safe passage to devotees who bring Kanwar from Haridwar, Rishikesh and other destinations and offer them to Lord Shiva on the day of Shivratri ( July 26).

Alpha Sharma, principal of DAV College in Meerut, said that schools would remain closed for a week after order of the district administration. “ It was essential because school buses can’t ply on roads due to heavy crowd and it becomes difficult for students to reach schools because of closure of roads”, she said.

Meanwhile, police barricaded roads and even alleys to prevent traffic from reaching main roads during movement of Kanwariyas.

Two Kanwariyas lost their lives in Amroha after a roadways bus hit their motorcycle on Monday. The angry devotees blocked the highway for over two hours and also damaged various buses.

Students of different schools helped traffic police manage traffic in and around the busy Shiv Chowk in Muzaffarnagar on Monday.