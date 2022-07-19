Edu institutions closed in west UP on account of Kanwar Yatra
MEERUT Schools and colleges will remain closed till July 27 in different districts of western UP in view of heavy crowd of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra.
Chaudhary Charan Singh University has also postponed LLB paper which was scheduled on July 19. At least 6 papers of BEd and other exams were also postponed because they were earlier scheduled during Kanwar Yatra ( July 14 to July 27).
District administrations of Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bijnor, Amroha and Moradabad have declared holidays in schools and colleges from July 19 and they will reopen on July 28.
The decision has been taken in view of growing crowd of Kanwariyas on roads in these districts. Roads and highways have been either closed or traffic diverted to provide a safe passage to devotees who bring Kanwar from Haridwar, Rishikesh and other destinations and offer them to Lord Shiva on the day of Shivratri ( July 26).
Alpha Sharma, principal of DAV College in Meerut, said that schools would remain closed for a week after order of the district administration. “ It was essential because school buses can’t ply on roads due to heavy crowd and it becomes difficult for students to reach schools because of closure of roads”, she said.
Meanwhile, police barricaded roads and even alleys to prevent traffic from reaching main roads during movement of Kanwariyas.
Two Kanwariyas lost their lives in Amroha after a roadways bus hit their motorcycle on Monday. The angry devotees blocked the highway for over two hours and also damaged various buses.
Students of different schools helped traffic police manage traffic in and around the busy Shiv Chowk in Muzaffarnagar on Monday.
-
‘Sharad Pawar exploited Uddhav Thackeray’s absence to weaken Shiv Sena’
Shiv Sena MLA Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar was breaking the party, weeks after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra collapsed following a rebellion in the Sena engineered by Eknath Shinde. The NCP was also part of the coalition government along with the Congress.
-
14-yr-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Employer booked for murder after kin protest
A day after a 14-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the house where she worked as a cook in Kundanpuri, police booked her 65-year-old employer for murder on Tuesday. Accusing the employer, Ajay Sharma , of raping and murdering the minor, the victim's kin staged a protest outside his house on Tuesday morning. The autopsy report has not confirmed murder or sexual assault.
-
U.P.: Biometric attendance made mandatory for CSJMU students
The students of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, will have to mark their biometric attendance on a regular basis. The record of attendance will also be kept by the office of the vice chancellor. This step of biometric attendance of students will be beneficial in digitalisation of the university campus and information related to biometric attendance will be duly collected from students.
-
Take decisions on merit: U.P. CM Yogi to ministers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath's observations assume significance following reports of irregularities in transfers in PWD and health department. The CM had set up 18 GoMs to tour state's 18 divisions and review implementation of government schemes there. He said two phases of divisional tours had been completed up to now. Yogi said the GoMs would review the steps taken when they tour the area again. The CM said routes for running the e-rickshaws should also be decided.
-
Taloja traffic police fill potholes, much to motorists’ relief
The Navi Mumbai traffic police have come to the rescue of motorists who were facing nightmarish experience on the Taloja MIDC road leading to Kalyan and Ambernath. The initiative of Taloja traffic police came after the personnel had, for almost 10 days, guided motorists on the water-logged, sludge-filled, crater-ridden road. Mahesh Patil, senior police inspector (traffic), Taloja MIDC claimed that the people were working in unhygienic conditions due to silt on the road.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics