Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Efforts on to divide society, says Akhilesh
lucknow news

Efforts on to divide society, says Akhilesh

India is a secular nation and the Constitution guarantees respect and safety for all religions.Any attempt to hurt feelings of followers of any religion is deplorable and unacceptable, he says
Akhilesh Yadav also urged people to maintain peace and asked the government not to delay tough action against those issuing objectionable statements. (File Photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav, in an apparent reference to Friday’s clashes in various UP districts and elsewhere in the country, said the administration was negligent in maintaining law and order.

“India is a secular nation and the Constitution guarantees respect and safety for all religions. Any attempt to hurt the feelings of followers of any religion is deplorable and unacceptable,” he said in a statement issued by the party.

India, especially Uttar Pradesh, is the state of ‘Ganga-Jamuni’ culture having multi-religion, multi-language, multi-culture traditions and it could have peace through harmony and respecting each other’s feelings, said Yadav.

Hitting out at the ruling party, the SP chief said: “For the past few years, the conduct is in contravention with the basic spirit of the Constitution. Efforts are on to divide the society and spread hatred. This is leading to mutual acrimony and insecurities.”

He said it is the moral and Constitutional responsibility of the BJP government to protect the sanctity of each community and religion.

RELATED STORIES

Yadav also urged people to maintain peace and asked the government not to delay tough action against those issuing objectionable statements.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi tweeted: “Why such incidents of violence happen only on Jumma (Friday)?”

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said: “All that happened today was the failure of the BJP government, failure of its law and order and intelligence inputs. Secondly, those who engaged in the clashes are only helping the BJP and its agenda. The government should take legal action against Nupur Sharma (over her hurtful statement).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP