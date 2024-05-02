Efforts to boost voter turnout: Pre-drafted messages to be sent to parents through schools

LUCKNOW As part of an initiative to boost voter participation in the Lok Sabha elections, the district administration has decided to partner with local schools to send pre-drafted messages to parents, encouraging them to vote. This innovative approach, disclosed by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob during the ‘HT Spotlight – Election 2024’ programme organized by Hindustan Times at its office on Wednesday, seeks to leverage the influence of students on their parents to enhance democratic engagement. As an incentive to schools, the district administration plans to introduce a rolling trophy for an institution that successfully motivates the highest number of parents to vote. (Pic for representation)

Jacob directed the district administration to create messages that would be sent to parents through schools, fostering a sense of civic responsibility and boosting voter turnout. “Last time, the voting percentage in Lucknow was around 54.7%, We believe that children can play a pivotal role in influencing their parents to participate in the democratic process and increase this voting percentage,” said Jacob during the meeting.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“By involving schools, we aim to instill the importance of voting in the younger generation while encouraging their parents to exercise their franchise,” added the divisional commissioner.

As an incentive to schools, the district administration plans to introduce a rolling trophy for an institution that successfully motivates the highest number of parents to vote. This competition, according to Jacob, is designed to create healthy rivalry among schools, ultimately leading to a higher voter turnout. Furthermore, schools are encouraged to offer rewards to students who actively promote voting, whether by convincing their parents and neighbours to vote or by being registered voters themselves.

As part of a regular campaign to further facilitate voter participation, the district administration will organise voter ID camps at local colleges, allowing eligible students to obtain their voter ID cards. This initiative ensures that students are prepared to participate in the elections once they reach the eligible age. Additionally, colleges are encouraged to “adopt” specific areas and voting booths, focusing on increasing voter turnout in those locations.

“Lucknow is a city of thinkers; people know how to uphold democratic institutions, and we should respect every voter who participates in the electoral process. Every vote is important,” said Jacob.

The district administration has arranged for volunteers to assist voters, providing support to those who might find it challenging to vote, especially in the heat. Special arrangements have been made for pregnant women and senior citizens over 85 years old, who can register on the Saksham app to vote from their homes. Additionally, the Voter Helpline app and a booth location app developed by the district administration will help voters locate their booths and check if their names appear on the voters’ list.

“The state capital has around 21 lakh voters, of which 10 lakh are women. We must encourage more women to come out and vote in large numbers,” Jacob said.

She said, “The collaborative approach between schools, colleges, and the district administration would help in ensuring a robust voter turnout. By engaging the younger generation and offering targeted support to those in need, Lucknow aims to set a new standard for democratic participation.”