lucknow news

EFL univ, Vidya Bharati hold int’l conference on NEP 2020 in Lucknow

Eminent scholars and professors of English from across the world are participating in the two-day conference
Minister of state Rajni Tiwari was the chief guest of the inaugural session of the conference. (Sourced)
Published on May 27, 2022 07:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A two-day international conference on “fulfilling the vision of National Education Policy-2020” got under way here on Friday. English and Foreign Languages (EFL) University, in collaboration with Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan and Samvit Research Foundation, has organised the event.

In his keynote address, former pro-vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof Kapil Kapoor said the Indian value system lays more emphasis on duties than rights. The Indian civilization, according to him, is knowledge centric. Stressing the importance of Indian knowledge system, he said, “One of the oldest calendars of the Indian system Yudhisthir calendar which is still used is more than 9000-years-old.”

Prof Kapoor hoped that the deliberations of the scholars would try to rectify the mistakes of Macaulay’s “Minute on Indian Education” (1835) that, as per him, filled the minds of Indian students with inferiority and intellectual slavery.

Minister of state Rajni Tiwari was the chief guest of the inaugural session of the conference. Director, EFL University, Lucknow campus, C Vipin Kumar delivered the welcome address. Eminent scholars and professors of English from across the world are participating in the conference.

Dean (academics), EFL University, Prof T Samson; vice chancellor, KMC Language University, Prof NB Singh and vice president, Vidya Bharati, Dr Manjushree Sardeshpande also addressed the gathering.

