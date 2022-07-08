Eid-ul-Azha: Animal sacrifices at traditional sites only, dispose of remains properly, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued special directions to ensure that qurbani (sacrifice of animals) was not held on disputed spots or in the open areas on Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) on Sunday (July 10). The CM also asked the officials concerned in all the districts to identify spots for sacrifices in advance and allow them to be held only at traditional places.

While issuing the directions, the CM, in a tweet, on Thursday, also instructed that the carcass and remains of the animals should be disposed of properly to prevent the spread of diseases. He asked the district authorities to devise a plan to properly dispose of the animal remains. He asked the authorities to ensure that sacrifice places are covered and that no prohibited animals are sacrificed anywhere in the state, as it may cause law and order problems.

UP police additional director general (ADG), Prashant Kumar, said the necessary directions have been issued to the police stations and at the circle level to identify the sacrifice spots. He said the officials have been asked to ensure that sacrifices are done only at traditional places and not at any new place.

Ensure no road is blocked while offering prayers

The CM asked the officials to ensure that no roads are blocked by people offering prayers which might cause problems for others. He asked the officials to make proper arrangements for people to offer prayers. The prayers can be offered in shifts if there is a space problem but disrupting traffic will not be allowed, he added. He instructed the police and district administration to make arrangements for people to offer prayers as it was done for Eid and Alwida ki Namaz (prayers of last Friday of Ramzan) without creating any chaos or causing problems to others. He asked police to coordinate with clerics and religious leaders to maintain peace and communal harmony.

