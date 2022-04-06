Eight prisoners released from Naini jail
Eight convicts were released from Naini Central Jail on Wednesday on the instructions of jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati. The prisoners were among the 136 prisoners who had completed their sentences but were still lodged in jail as they had not paid the financial penalties imposed on them by the courts.
The prisoners were released from different jails across the state on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party’s foundation day.
Most of the released prisoners belong to poor families. The fines imposed on the prisoners were paid by an organisation — Making Knock For Good Foundation — of Chhattisgarh, said PN Pandey, senior superintendent, Naini Central Jail.
The total fine remaining on prisoners was ₹21,426 and the sum was paid by the foundation.
The prisoners who were released from Naini Central Jail are Rohit Patel of Jabalpur, Mohd Aleem of Kareli area of Prayagraj, Akeel of Dhumanganj, Ravindra Yadav of Kydganj, Mohd Fazlesh of Jaunpur district, Roop Prasad of Dhumanganj, Salaam aka Shanu of Kaushambi and Chhunna Tiwari of Mahoba district.
Among them, Roop Prasad served a prison term for over 13 months after failing to pay a ₹20,000 fine. The remaining fine of ₹4,724, was paid by the foundation. Similarly, Salaam served over seven months after he failed to give a ₹40,000 fine, and Chhunna Tiwari served 11 days for failing to pay a fine of ₹5000. The foundation paid the remaining fine for all the prisoners.
-
Two arrested with over 2kg opium in Firozabad
The UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a gang of drug traffickers with the arrest of two persons from Firozabad on Tuesday. The police seized 2.144kg of opium from their possession, said senior police officials here on Wednesday. The STF press note stated that the two arrested were identified as a Jharkhand resident, Jabir Alam, and UP's Bareilly resident, Dilshad.
-
2 killed, 5 injured as overloaded truck turns turtle
Mumbai Two labourers died and five others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned at Waghoba ghat on Palghar-Manor stretch on Wednesday morning. The truck driver has been booked by the Palghar police and the injured have been admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar. The overloaded truck was carrying around 7,000 bricks and proceeding towards Manor, when the driver Salim Ishaque Shaikh (45) lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure.
-
No hospitalised active Covid-19 cases in Pune
PUNE As of Wednesday, Pune city has no active Covid-19 case admitted at any city hospital. The last patient who was admitted at Naidu hospital on April 1, was discharged on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20525 deaths and 257 are current active cases.
-
No need to panic, says Maharashtra Covid task force member on XE variant
A member of the Maharashtra government's Covid-19 task on Wednesday said there was no need to panic about the detection of the XE variant of the coronavirus, a first in India, while urging citizens to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Dr. Shashank Joshi said the Mumbai XE mutant case had occurred in the first week of March and it was detected in an international traveller who had now fully recovered.
-
Pune melts as mercury levels breach 40°C, high day temps to continue till April 8
PUNE On Wednesday, for the first time this summer, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city too reported day temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. “Maximum temperatures were 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of Vidarbha and around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi. The highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was reported at Akola on Wednesday.
