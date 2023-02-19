Eknath Shinde says his group got Shiv Sena name, symbol because of Shivaji’s blessings

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stated that it was because of the “ashirwad (blessings)” of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that he got the bow and arrow as election symbol, making his group the real Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde termed the decision by the Election Commission on Friday to allow his faction to get the official name of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena and bow and arrow symbol of the party as “the victory of truth”.

Shinde was in Agra on Sunday evening to attend the 393rd Shivaji Jayanti programme organised at the Diwan-e-aam arena within the Agra Fort.

“We got bow and arrow symbol because of ‘ashirwad’ (blessings) of Shivaji Maharaj. It is a matter of pride for us and every citizen of Maharashtra. The decision by the Election Commission to allow us the party symbol of bow and arrow is a major one and is in fact victory of the truth. The majority has its weight in democracy and thus I have welcomed the decision of Election Commission,” he said to the media here.

“It was here at Diwan-e-aam in Agra Fort that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spoke tough words to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and moved away from the clutches of the Mughal Emperor as a hero. It is a historic day for us to celebrate Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti at Diwan-e-aam in Agra Fort today,” he said.

“It is great day for the followers of Shivaji Maharaj, who is being remembered all through the nation today on his birth anniversary,” said Shinde who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the culture department and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for allowing the celebration of Shivaji Jayanti at Agra Fort.

Yogi Adityanath joined the event virtually. Minister of state for railways Raosahab Danve also attended the event at Agra Fort.

Artistes dressed in Maharashtrian attire, presented music and dance performances on the stage in front of Diwan-e-aam complex. A LED screen was placed at the Ramlila ground facing Agra Fort where the event was telecast live for crowd.

Vinod Patil, the president of Ajinkya Deogiri Prathisthaan which, in collaboration with the Maharashtra government’s culture department, organised the event, said, “Diwan-e-aam in Agra Fort is a symbol of pride in the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He had shown courage at Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s ‘darbar’ here. That is why this spot has been chosen to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler who also became one of the finest rulers of his time.”

“Such events will strengthen the Agra connect in the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who moved out of the Agra Fort to aim for ‘swarajya’ or self-rule by fighting against invaders. More events will be organised to strengthen the UP-Maharashtra connect,” Patil said.

Historians said Shivaji Maharaj had been to Aurangzeb’s ‘darbar’ (court) held at Diwan-e-aam in Agra Fort in 1666, but was hurt by the treatment he received from the Mughal Emperor. He made his displeasure public and the angry emperor placed Shivaji under house arrest.

Many believe that after being placed under house arrest so far away from his home state, Shivaji planned and executed his escape from the custody of the Mughal Emperor.

Raj Kumar Patel, the superintending archaeologist for Agra Circle of ASI, had earlier stated that ASI head office in Delhi has granted permission for the event at “Diwan-e-aam”, which holds a special significance in Shivaji’s life.

The ASI official maintained that the venue of Sunday’s event was away from the barricaded area of Diwan-e-aam.

Diwan-e-aam was in the news recently after ASI barricaded it and tourists were banned from entering the covered area. This was after cracks developed on the roof, arches and pillar tops of Diwan-e-aam. ASI hasn’t assigned any specific reason for the cracks.

