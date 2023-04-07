Covid positive patient dies,35 more cases in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: An elderly woman who had tested positive for Covid on April 2, died during treatment on Thursday while 35 more people tested positive in Lucknow. On Thursday, steep hike in new Covid cases was reported in the state capital as 35 more people tested positive against 24 new cases a day before. (Pic for representation)

This is first Covid death this year in the state capital. The earlier deaths took place on September 9, 2022 (209 days ago) and on August 10, 2022.

The state reported 192 fresh Covid cases during the day while 68 patients recovered in the state, including one in Lucknow. At present, there are 842 active Covid cases in the state.

The woman who died was a resident of Vrindavan Colony and was admitted to a private hospital in Alambagh. She was diagnosed as a patient of multi-organ failure and tested positive for Covid with TrueNat method. “She was later shifted to King George’s Medical University where a second sample for Covid test was taken on April 4. The report of the second sample is awaited,” said a senior health official.

Till now, the state capital has reported 2701 Covid deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the state, 23650 deaths have been reported till now. Officials said once the confirmatory report of the sample taken at KGMU came, the death toll would be updated.

Six patients were from Indira Nagar and Aliganj, five from Sarojininagar, four from in Alambagh and Chowk, two each from Chinhat, Qaiserbagh and Tudiyaganj and one each from NK Road, Malihabad and Aishbagh, according to the health department data.