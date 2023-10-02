Elderly feted on their day in Uttar Pradesh

Senior citizens were honoured on the International Day for Older Persons at a programme organised by the Social Welfare Department at the Bhagidari Bhawan on Sunday.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and social welfare minister Asim Arun seek blessings of an elderly at a function on the International Day of Older Persons on Sunday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who was the chief guest, along with social welfare minister Asim Arun honoured Ram Lakhan Awasthi and Jagdish Prasad, the two centenarians.

Some elderly, who at 75 years, are still involved in social work and continue to make impactful changes in society were also given the ‘Golden Age Special Service Award’ for their work.

Social welfare minister Asim Arun said the state government is financially serving over 55 lakh senior citizens under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens as well as the National Old Age Pension. Four lakhs more elderly are now part of the scheme, he said.

A session of poetry and devotional songs was also held at the event and later students from the City Montessori School (RDSO campus) collectively made a pledge to respect and take care of senior citizens. They also presented a ‘qawwali’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials from the social welfare department, writer and Padma Shri awardee Vidya Vindu Singh, Helpage India (a non-profit body for elderly welfare) workers, members of the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Committee were also present at the event.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!