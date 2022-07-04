Electric mobility: U.P. committed to achieving net zero carbon target, says chief secretary
Chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra has said that the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to achieving the ‘net zero’ carbon target and promoting electric mobility across the state. He said the NITI Aayog and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had chosen Lucknow as a pilot case for promoting electric vehicle mobility in the state.
He was inaugurating a workshop on ‘Development of Comprehensive Electric Mobility Plan for Lucknow’, here. The workshop, attended by various stakeholders, was jointly organised by the state government, ADB and NITI Aayog in collaboration with Invest UP.
The aim of the workshop was to act as a platform for discussion, brainstorming and collecting feedback on development of a comprehensive e-mobility plan for Lucknow in order to make the state capital a Global EV lighthouse city.
The CS said that the way urbanisation was taking place and infrastructure was being created in the state, e-mobility based on zero emissions was a must for the future. He said vehicular pollution was the main reason for air pollution and the solution to the problem, he said, lay in the promotion of e-mobility.
The state government, he said, was also encouraging people to use public transport to cut on emissions.
Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, Arvind Kumar, gave an overview of the initiatives of the state government to increase proliferation of e-mobility in the state. He said, “Uttar Pradesh has been a pioneer in launching a comprehensive Electric Vehicle Policy and now, when the state government is planning to upgrade the existing policy, this workshop will play a key role”.
Thereafter, Amit Kumar, partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) provided insights on ADB – NITI Aayog workshop on development of comprehensive electric mobility plan for Lucknow. The presentation included an introduction to the state-specific EV awareness portal for Lucknow.
He said that the web portal would serve as a dedicated, one-stop destination for engaging end users as well as businesses to raise awareness, encourage the adoption and transition to EVs and enhance investments by manufacturers of EVs and its ancillary industry.
This was followed by a session on introduction and initiatives of Asian Development Bank by Takeo Konishi, country director, ADB India Resident Mission.
Advisor, infrastructure connectivity and electric mobility, NITI Aayog, Sudhendu Sinha, highlighted the initiatives taken by the government of India and NITI Aayog on electric mobility.
Chaitanya Kanuri from World Resources Institute (WRI) provided insights on planning for public charging infrastructure in Lucknow.
A session moderated by Amit Kumar, partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was held on priority EV segments for the state of Uttar Pradesh for electric mobility, international case studies on scaling EV ecosystems in cities, challenges in proliferation of EVs and its mitigation measures, and action plan and key focus areas for development of comprehensive electric mobility plan for Lucknow. The panelists included Pallav Bose from Lucknow City Transport Services Limited, Joseph Teja from NITI Aayog, Yash Pal Sacher from Ashok Leyland and PK Banerjee from SIAM.
-
Two NDRF teams in Konkan, five in Mumbai
Pune: In view of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department in parts of Maharashtra and the ongoing rains, two teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the Konkan region, five in Mumbai and one sent to Nagpur. According to NDRF officials, one team has been positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri on Monday while another has been deployed at Mahad, Raigad since Tuesday.
-
SK Pandey takes charge as new Prayagraj SSP
Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a 2011 batch IPS officer took charge as the new senior superintendent of police of Prayagraj on Monday. Pandey was serving as SSP, Ayodhya before he was transferred to Prayagraj. Pandey took over from Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to CB-CID in Lucknow on Saturday. Pandey hails from Siwan district of Bihar and his wife, Shruti, is the district magistrate of Balrampur.
-
Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur
A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons. Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
-
Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed
The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force, was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday. Senior police officials and general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, were present at the meeting. Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases. The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George's Medical University.
