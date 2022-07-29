Elephant statue theft: Police question security personnel at Lucknow’s Ambedkar Park
Security personnel, who were on duty on the night of July 25 (Monday), are being questioned in connection with the theft of a 3kg brass elephant statue installed at Lucknow’s high-security Ambedkar Park, which was built by the erstwhile BSP government. The statue had gone missing from the fountain area of the Bhim Rao Ambedkar memorial, phase 1, near 1090 crossing between 1 am and 9 am on July 25.
The security personnel, Niyaz Ahmad, had lodged the FIR of theft against unidentified persons at Gautampalli police station on Tuesday. Former chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the theft. In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said the BSP government had constructed the grand Bhim Rao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Memorial to honour great saints, gurus and men born in Dalit and Other Backward Class families in the country.
Police officials supervising the probe said the theft of a brass statue was shocking as security guards are present round the clock, and the entire area remains under the control of a special security force meant for guarding these memorials.
“A security guard, Pramod Kumar Pandey, was deployed there for duty at that time, and the statue was found missing when the security officers counted the statue at the time shift change,” said a cop at Gautampalli police station. He said Pandey had been quizzed once but feigned ignorance about the missing statue.
The cop said there was almost no chance for an outsider to enter the memorial without being noticed by the security guards and taking away the statue. He said that the authorities who manage the memorial’s maintenance and security have been asked to provide a list of all the security personnel deployed in that particular area. “They will be quizzed one by one,” the cop added.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
