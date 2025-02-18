E-lottery application process for liquor and bhang shops begins

The registrations for e-lottery of 27,308 country liquor shops, composite shops, model shops and retail shops of bhang in Uttar Pradesh began from February 14. Now, the application process has also started from Monday. (Pic for representation only)

Both registration and application can be done on the online portal https://exciseelotteryup.upsdc.gov.in/ till 5pm on February 27.

UP Excise Commissioner Dr Adarsh Singh has said that the entire process of the lottery is completely online and the facility has been provided for the applicant to submit all the documents and processing fees online.

“Any citizen of India who is above 21 years of age, who is not ineligible for any other reason, can apply. The e-lottery will be opened on March 6. The licensees will be selected transparently through the online portal and the selected licensees will also have the option of renewal in the year 2026-27. Till 4 pm on Monday, a total of 903 applications were received with ₹4.49 crore as processing fee,” said Dr Adarsh Singh.

The e-lottery for the second phase will be held on March 25. The allotees will have to give all the submissions by March 28. The e-lottery for the third phase will be held on April 8, while the allottees will have to give all the submissions by April 15.

This year, only e-bank guarantee will be accepted as security, which will be pledged to either the excise commissioner or the district excise officer. This system is being implemented for the first time.