Lucknow University holds talk to raise awareness about women’s safety

In observance of women’s safety week, a talk on women’s safety was held at the Kailash Hall at the University of Lucknow on Monday. The event aimed to increase awareness and empower women by equipping them with knowledge and resources to protect themselves in various situations.

Talk to raise awareness about women’s safety underway at Lucknow University on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The talk featured Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, and Neha Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police, as distinguished speakers.

During the talk, Neha Tripathi enlightened the attendees about essential self-defence measures that women should adopt to ensure their safety. She also encouraged girls to create WhatsApp groups, providing them with a platform for immediate grievance resolution and peer support.

She highlighted the significance of the 1090 helpline, a dedicated hotline for women that guarantees anonymity and serves as a valuable resource in times of need.

Additional DCP Manisha Singh shed light on the alarming prevalence of cybercrimes and emphasised the concept of a “Digital Footprint”. She cautioned the audience, particularly girls, to exercise extreme caution while using social media platforms, emphasising the skyrocketing rate of cybercrimes.

Understanding one’s rights was another key focus of the talk, emphasizing the importance of “Know your rights” and empowering women with knowledge to protect themselves in various situations.

To extend the reach of the information shared during the event, pamphlets containing details about various women-centric schemes introduced by the Uttar Pradesh government were distributed to the students. The organisers and post-in charges encouraged the attendees to spread the word and educate marginalised and underprivileged women in society about their rights and the available support systems.

Speaking about the event, Prof Poonam Tandon, dean of students’ welfare expressed her appreciation for the insightful talk and the efforts put forth by the speakers. She acknowledged the significance of such initiatives in creating a safer and more inclusive environment for women.

