Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / End stir, seek solution via talks: UPPCL chairman to engineers
lucknow news

End stir, seek solution via talks: UPPCL chairman to engineers

UPPCL chairman M Devraj appealed to engineers that their stir might worsen the financial situation of corporation
UPPCL chairman M Devraj appealed to engineers that their stir might worsen the financial situation of corporation (HT file)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:21 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Sunday appealed to agitating engineers and other personnel to end their stir in public interest and seek solution to their issues through negotiation.

In a written appeal, he said Covid-19 pandemic and many other factors had adversely impacted the financial state of the corporation even as the countrywide coal shortage had posed a fresh crisis amid the festival season.

“The cumulative deficit of the corporation has reached 90,000 crore and in such an adverse situation it is not possible for the corporation to increase salaries of employees and come under additional financial burden,” Devraj said.

The continuing agitation might worsen the financial situation of the corporation and also affect the power supply in the state which, he said, would not be in the public interest.

He said the management always stood with employees’ reasonable demands and would do its best to resolve the same through a dialogue.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, amid the prevailing power crisis triggered by the coal shortage, UP Rajya Vidyut Ubhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma called on energy minister Shrikant Sharma appealing him to find a solution to the coal crunch to rid consumers of load shedding.

“The minister assured us that efforts were being made on a war footing to normalise coal supply to thermal plants. He also assured us that no plants will be allowed to shut because of coal crunch,” Verma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Adolescent girls breaking taboo around health and hygiene

Danish PM visits Taj Mahal, calls it beautiful

BJP govt’s days in UP are numbered: Akhilesh

BKU leader Raju Ahlawat joins BJP amid standoff over farm laws
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP