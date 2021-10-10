End stir, seek solution via talks: UPPCL chairman to engineers

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Sunday appealed to agitating engineers and other personnel to end their stir in public interest and seek solution to their issues through negotiation.

In a written appeal, he said Covid-19 pandemic and many other factors had adversely impacted the financial state of the corporation even as the countrywide coal shortage had posed a fresh crisis amid the festival season.

“The cumulative deficit of the corporation has reached ₹90,000 crore and in such an adverse situation it is not possible for the corporation to increase salaries of employees and come under additional financial burden,” Devraj said.

The continuing agitation might worsen the financial situation of the corporation and also affect the power supply in the state which, he said, would not be in the public interest.

He said the management always stood with employees’ reasonable demands and would do its best to resolve the same through a dialogue.

Meanwhile, amid the prevailing power crisis triggered by the coal shortage, UP Rajya Vidyut Ubhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma called on energy minister Shrikant Sharma appealing him to find a solution to the coal crunch to rid consumers of load shedding.

“The minister assured us that efforts were being made on a war footing to normalise coal supply to thermal plants. He also assured us that no plants will be allowed to shut because of coal crunch,” Verma said.