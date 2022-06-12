Energy minister urges consumers to avail of OTS to clear their dues

Energy minister AK Sharma on Sunday urged consumers to avail of the one-time settlement scheme (OTS) introduced by the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) from June 1 to clear their pending dues without having to pay the interest on the principal amount.

In a statement, the minister said that the OTS would remain in force on June 30 and was a good opportunity for farmers, and domestic as well as commercial consumers to clear arrears in easy instalments minus the surcharge.

“The government is committed to providing uninterrupted power to people but they should also pay their bills regularly because the UPPCL has to pay power generating companies to buy electricity,” he said.

He said 7.19 lakh defaulters had already availed of the OTS by depositing ₹432 crore as the first instalment. “There are 2.75 crore defaulters who could use the OTS to pay ₹35,000 crore dues to the UPPCL,” Sharma said.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma, in the meantime, on Sunday demanded the UPPCL management to get a sample checking of consumer complaints done and punish the personnel concerned if the complaints were not being disposed of at their level.

“The management receives a lot of complaints on social media platforms as well as posts. They should get some complaints examined as a sample and punish the concerning officials or employees if found that they could easily redress the grievance but were sitting over the same,” he said.

Verma alleged that consumers were harassed and made to run from pillar to post to get small things done without any valid reasons.