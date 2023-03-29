Enjoy challenge of bowling to SKY: Ravi Bishnoi

Bowling googlies to Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) seems to be the “best learning” for young leg spinner Ravi Kumar Bishnoi who says that the Mumbai batter is the toughest to bowl to but he enjoys the challenge.

Ravi Bishnoi during a training of the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow (Sourced)

“I enjoy bowling in front of Surya as I find him the toughest guy to bowl to. Such challenges take you forward,” Bishnoi told media persons on Wednesday during an interaction.

Bishnoi, an integral part of the Lucknow Super Giants, said both Royal Challenger Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians seem strong sides in the IPL this season, but his side was ready to take up the challenge.

“Both RCB and MI are good teams and the arrival of Jofra Archer will strengthen MI further.”

Bishnoi, 23, who made his IPL debut in 2020, has so far played 37 IPL matches. He took 37 wickets, with an average of 28.49, conceding nearly 7.53 runs per over with best individual figures of 3/24. He idolises former Australian great Shane Warne and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

“I try to learn a lot from Rashid Khan.”

Describing Test cricket as the most challenging, Bishnoi aims to do well in IPL so that he could be in the reckoning to get a chance in Team India for this year’s World Cup in India.

“I believe in the process and would continue to follow in the IPL too. I am always ready for any opportunity,” he said, adding, “Right now, I am focused on my game plan for the T20 format.”

The young bowler, who has gone through the training of leg spin legend Anil Kumble for two years, said that he keeps learning from his senior Amit Mishra.

“I try to learn from Amit Bhai, especially how to handle pressure situations. He (Amit) has played many years for Team India and his experience is always valuable for a side.”

He said that LSG were a balanced side with plenty of quality all-rounders, spinners and batters.

“Besides having a strong batting side, we are a strong bowling unit with pacers like Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq. We will try to exploit the home conditions here.”

He said five years ago he was simply playing club cricket, but the under-19 World Cup changed everything. “Changes keep coming in life. IPL is the biggest stage of T20 league in the world and to stay here, you have to play consistently well,” said Bishnoi, who also promises to put more focus on his batting. “Now, the time has come when the bowler should know a little bit of batting because sometimes it is needed badly.”

