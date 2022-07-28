Ensure 100% billing, revenue collection by July 31, Awasthi tells discoms

The additional chief secretary, energy, Avnish Kumar Awasthi, has directed discoms and billing agencies to ensure 100% billing and revenue collection by July 31. He also ordered action against a private billing agency for poor performance in the Varanasi discom.

Holding a video conference with discoms’ officials here on Wednesday, he warned that no laxity in billing would be tolerated. “Issue correct bills to all consumers, on time and meet the revenue targets as fixed,” he said. He said the next month’s target of 100% billing must be achieved by August 30.

He asked officials to take stern action against the billing agencies that did not issue bills as per the target till July 31. “Enlist the concerned district magistrate’s cooperation when there is any problem in billing consumers and recovery dues,” Awasthi said.

He also pulled up chief engineers of Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Banda, Auraya, Saharanpur and Prayagraj for poor billing and revenue collection.