Ensure full vaccination of teachers, school staff: Uttar Pradesh education directorate to BSAs

The education directorate Uttar Pradesh has stressed on the need for complete Covid-19 vaccination of teachers, staff and their families across the state.

The directorate has written to district officials in this regard on Thursday.

All schools across Uttar Pradesh (UP) have opened for students of classes 1 to 5 began from September 1. School for students of classes 6 to 12 began in August.

In his letter, Ganesh Kumar, joint education director (basic) has asked all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) in UP, to ensure that teachers and staff of schools are fully vaccinated. The BSAs have also been asked to ensure vaccination of parents of school going children too.

Some officials claimed that a vast majority of teachers in both government and private schools have received at least one dose of vaccine and about half of them have also their second dose.

“It must be ensured that in all government and aided primary and upper primary school teachers, officials, staff and their family members are completely vaccinated,” Kumar’s missive stated.

The BSAs have also been advised to contact the chief medical officers (CMOs) of their district and, if needed, organise vaccination camps for teachers and staff.

The BSAs have ordered to submit the details of vaccination to education directorate.

Some officials said the primary and upper primary schools across the government have registered 25 to 60% attendance of children after resumption of normal teaching on school campuses. Simultaneously, online teaching too has continued to ensure social distancing in classrooms.

Officials believe after ensuring full vaccination of teachers and staff, the student attendance on school campuses would go up.