Ensure Haldwani violence doesn’t spill into U.P: Maya

While demanding a high-level investigation into the recent violence in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to take steps to prevent it from spilling into the state. “The violence in Haldwani, Uttarakhand and the ensuing loss of lives and property are worrying. Had the government and intelligence system been alert, it could have been averted. A high-level investigation is required and so is the need to maintain peace,” the BSP chief said. (File)

“The situation in U.P’s Bareilly is very tense, and the government must take steps to control the situation in time,” Mayawati said in a post on X. The former U.P. chief minister described the violence that started after the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa in Haldwani, in which six people died and several were injured, as “worrying”.

Though curfew has been lifted from many parts of the city, restrictions remain in place in Banbhoolpura area from where the violence started on Thursday.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also commented on the Haldwani violence and described it as ‘worrying’. He also said that he was confident that the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand would be able to control the situation.