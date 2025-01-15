Ensure justice for all with prompt grievance redressal, says Yogi

HT Correspondent CM assured the attendees that the government was committed to resolving the problems of every individual in need (HT File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday directed officials at Janata Darshan conducted in Gorakhpur to resolve public grievances promptly and ensure no one faced injustice. He met 150 individuals there.

He assured them of swift and satisfactory resolution of their problems. The chief minister was interacting with citizens at the auditorium of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at Gorakhnath temple on the second day of his tour.

The chief minister forwarded their applications to the relevant officials, instructing them to ensure prompt and satisfactory disposal of their issues. He assured the attendees that the government was committed to resolving the problems of every individual in need. During the Janata Darshan, several individuals sought financial assistance from the chief minister for medical treatment.

Assuring them of the government’s full support, he promptly forwarded their applications to the officials concerned, instructing them to expedite the treatment estimation process and submit it to the government at the earliest.

Later, he visited the temple’s cowshed, observing the care of the cows, feeding them jaggery and affectionately patting several of them. The CM also addressed matters related to revenue and law enforcement, stressing the need for transparency and impartiality. He warned against illegal land encroachments and urged strict legal action against those responsible.

Foundation stone for girls’ hostel

Guided by the strong vision of its chancellor and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the foundation stone for a girls’ hostel at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath University was laid on Wednesday. The ceremony was led by the university’s vice-chancellor Surendra Singh.

The new hostel, with a capacity to accommodate 1,000 students, will provide enhanced living facilities for female students. The V-C highlighted that the university is making significant strides in academic growth while simultaneously developing world-class infrastructure. The completion of an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,475 is imminent, and the construction of a stadium with a seating capacity of 9,500 is underway.