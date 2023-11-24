Ensure speedy punishment to top 10 criminals in each U.P. dist: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state home department to ensure strict punishment for top 10 criminals in each district with speedy trials and convictions. Principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad has issued a letter to all district magistrates, police chiefs and police commissioners in the state, urging them to initiate measures in this regard in their respective districts.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Drawing the attention of the DMs, police commissioners and SPs towards the CM’s directive, Prasad said, “Under the zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals pursued by the state government, the conviction of top 10 criminals is an important target for the officers.”

“The home department in an order issued on June 2 had directed the administrative and police officers to send reports to the state government regarding conviction of top 10 criminals in respective district and police commissionerate. The action against the criminals is being regularly reviewed by the state government,” he said.

“Instructions have been issued to all officers to ensure 100% attendance of witnesses, testimony and effective advocacy in the court to punish the top 10 criminals in their respective districts. The top criminals should remain behind the bars,” Prasad said. Expressing displeasure over the lack of interest shown by 46 districts of the state in getting the top 10 criminals convicted, Prasad directed the officers to strictly follow the orders of the government.

“From March 25, 2022, to October 31, 2023, the Prosecution Directorate has ensured convictions of seven people in Siddharthnagar, six in Meerut, six in Kaushambi, four in Unnao, four in Rae Bareli, four in Ayodhya, three in Prayagraj, three in Hapur, four in Deoria, three in Lucknow, two in Balrampur, two in Kannauj, two in Etawah, two in Gautam Budh Nagar, two in Fatehpur, two in Moradabad, two in Lalitpur, two in Jalaun and two in Amethi,” he said.

“Similarly, the directorate ensured one conviction each in Kushinagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Bijnor, Badaun, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Basti and Etah districts,” Prasad added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had launched “Operation Conviction” in July to identify 20 cases each in every district related with rape, murder, dacoity, conversion and cow slaughter for speedy trial and conviction within 30 days of framing of charges.

Under the initiative, district police chiefs were directed to coordinate with district judges of their respective districts and request for daily trial of such cases. The police commissioners/ district police chiefs will coordinate with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for speedy procurement of lab reports related with the crime.

According to the data released by the state police, as many as 16,300 accused were convicted and awarded punishments in 12,000 cases under the “Operation Conviction” launched by the state police on July 1.

As many as 16 people were awarded death penalty, 1570 life imprisonment and imprisonment of more than 20 years. As many as 983 convicts were awarded imprisonment of 10 to 19 years, 1553 awarded imprisonment between 5 and 9 years and 11,897 were awarded punishment under five years’ imprisonment.

