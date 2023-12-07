Ensure that kabristan land is not encroached: HC to Prayagraj dist admin

The Allahabad high court has asked the Prayagraj district administration to ensure that the property of Choti Karbala Kabristan Waqf in the city was not usurped or encroached upon.

The court asked the respondents in the case to file their reply within ten days and fixed December 15 as the next date of hearing.

Allegedly, Abu Talib, a close aid of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed had encroached the kabristan (graveyard) located in the Chakia area.

The bench, comprising Justice MC Tripathi and justice Prashant Kumar, passed the order in a petition filed by the waqf that manages the kabristan.

The court, after hearing counsel for the parties, observed: “Before proceeding further on merit of the case, let the respondents may file an affidavit within ten days. A rejoinder affidavit, if any, may be filed within three days thereafter. Put up as fresh on 15.12.2023. Meanwhile, the competent authority must ensure that the property in question may not be usurped or encroached upon.”

According to the etitioner, Talib had illegally encroached the land and, in this regard, various complaints were filed with different authorities since 2017 but no action was taken.