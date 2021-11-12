Ensure transparency in laptops, tablets distribution: UP Dy CM

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday instructed the officials concerned to ensure that laptops and tablets were distributed in degree colleges in a proper and transparent manner. On October 23, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced his government will begin distribution of laptops, tablets and smartphones among the youths by November end.

Sharma, who also holds secondary and higher education department, issued this instruction while chairing a meeting of secondary and higher education officials in Varanasi. On the issue of examination centres for the upcoming UP Board exams, he said government inter and aided colleges should be made centres on priority. Self-financed colleges and schools should be made centres in case of special need, Sharma added.

He further said it should also be ensured that necessary arrangements like boundary wall, generators/inverters, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, separate toilets for boys and girls and control rooms etc were available in the colleges before finalising them as examination centres.

Sharma gave clear instructions that every work should be done properly, fairly and transparently. No work should be done against the rules under any pressure or recommendation, he added.

The deputy CM also said lakhs of appointments had been made on the basis of merit and eligibility of the candidates with full transparency by the BJP government in the state. Recently, 1645 lecturers were appointed in Varanasi division alone, he added.

Sharma asked about the joining of newly appointed lecturers from the district inspector of schools. He also asked the higher education department officials about their problems and assured them to address them on priority. Later, the deputy CM also participated in a meeting of BJP office bearers in Varanasi.