Ensure transparency in medicine supply: U.P. Dy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday directed officials of the Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation Limited (UPMSCL) to ensure that all 289 medicines listed for supply be available at all drug warehouses across the state. “Officials were instructed to ensure transparency in medicine supply and stop wastage of medicine,” tweeted Pathak after inspecting UPMSCL.

Pathak, who is also state’s health minister, inspected UPMSCL office in Lucknow and took stock of working there. Officials were asked about supply of medicines under rate contract and officials said the list included 289 medicines and at present supply was being given of 232 medicines. The rate contract for the remaining was under process, they added.

The minister, who was annoyed at delay in rate contract, said, “Monitoring of each tablet has to be done till the last counter from where it is provided to patients. The rate contract list has to be followed and all medicines listed should be made available.”

“The state government is focusing on improving health services and all patients should be given care,” Pathak directed the officials. The minister reached UPMSCL office at around 2pm and took the attendance of staff there first.

