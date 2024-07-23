Ensure uninterrupted power, cleanliness on Kanwar yatra routes, Shiva temples during Shravan: Energy min AK Sharma

Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma has directed the department officials to make special arrangements on the designated Kanwar Yatra routes and Shiva temples, starting from the first Monday of Shravan on July 22. Energy minister AK Sharma (HT FILE)

While holding a video conference with the officials here on Monday evening he emphasised that there should be no dirt along the Kanwar Yatra routes and near Shiva temples and that cleanliness arrangements should be improved besides availability of clean drinking water.

“Also, there should be no lack of lighting around the yatra routes and temples, and the power supply should not be interrupted. Ensure that electrical lines and poles are in good condition and regularly check for any current leaks from power poles, stay wires, and transformers, and ensure the earthing of power poles for a permanent solution,” he said.

“Put up caution boards where power lines are low or near the road. Trim tree branches touching the power lines. Make all arrangements to prevent any accidents from electric shock,” Sharma added.

He also directed to arrange trolley transformers for uninterrupted power supply in temples, timely electrical connections to the camps set up along the yatra routes and operating a 24-hour control room in all DISCOMs for monitoring.

Additionally, the minister also directed to set up barricades at Ganga ghats to prevent anyone from entering deep waters.