Entire tree translocation process a success in Lucknow

The entire tree translocation (ETT) of 19 trees went off successfully in the state capital for the first time with hormonal treatment given to the trees for stimulating the rooting, before being actually shifted.

“This was the first time that we provided trees with hormonal treatment to ensure their roots grow after translocation. This was required keeping in view their age which was over 15 years, and this worked. Shifted in the third week of June this year, the translocation has been a success,” said Ravi K Singh, divisional forest officer.

Before the actual shifting of their branches were also pruned to stop loss of water due to evaporation. Also, at the spot of pruning some medication was provided to check fungal infection.

“All this was done to ensure normal growth takes place even after shifting, and they survive. It worked and all these trees are growing naturally now. The ETT was a success,” said Singh.

The shift was not a long-distance one.

The need for ETT came up after road widening was planned and approved near a mall on Shaheed Path. The initial widening was about nine metres, which required shifting of 200 trees. “We reviewed the plan and found that a 5-metre widening will serve the purpose for which 19 Ficus Virens commonly known as Pakad trees needed shifting,” said Singh. The shifting was done from the first row near the road to the third row.

State to have ETT policy soon

LUCKNOW: A state-level committee has finalised a report on ETT following trials in five districts of the state and it includes a provision for both big commercial projects and individual residents. A policy on the same may soon be formulated.

ETT trials were done in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Varanasi and Agra simultaneously. In Lucknow, five trees underwent ETT in 2020-21 and all survived.

The ETT enables shifting of trees that are big/old and ecologically significant and are not less than 10-feet in height. The committee has recommended the shifting of such trees be done 100% for big commercial projects and for smaller ones or individual residents there can be a relaxation.

As per the procedure laid down by the committee, the shifting will involve evaluation by a committee/panel and will be done by an experienced agency. Once permission is obtained and the spot for shifting is identified, the tree will be uprooted by the agency with the help of specialised equipment.

