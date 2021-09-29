Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / EOW of UP police arrest contractor in 9-yr-old financial embezzlement case
lucknow news

EOW of UP police arrest contractor in 9-yr-old financial embezzlement case

The EOW officials said the accused was arrested nearly nine years after registration of an FIR in the matter in 2012.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Eow cops arrested a contractor accused of financial embezzlement of over 3 crore. (Pic is for representation)

UP police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested a contractor accused of financial embezzlement of over 3 crore in the construction of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidyalaya in Bijnor district.

The EOW officials said the accused was arrested nearly nine years after registration of an FIR in the matter in 2012.

EOW Lucknow superintendent of police (SP) Swapnil Mamgain said the accused Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Banda, was arrested by EOW Meerut sector team.

He said Singh was wanted in the case registered against him under section 406 for criminal breach of trust and section 420 for fraud allegedly for procuring the payment of 3.03 crore for the construction of the school building and disappearing without completing the work allotted to him from the government agency.

He said the case was transferred to the EOW in 2014 and the investigators have filed the chargesheet against Singh in the matter a few months back, but the latter disappeared since then and was on run.

RELATED STORIES

He said the EOW team tracked his location and arrested him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lucknow reports 18 fresh dengue cases, notices issued to 21 house owners

Repair all potholes in Lucknow before Nov 15: Minister

Uttar Pradesh’s free coaching scheme helps students crack UPSC, JEE

Teen couple paraded with shoe garland, blackened faces; 15 held
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP