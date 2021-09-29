EOW of UP police arrest contractor in 9-yr-old financial embezzlement case

UP police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested a contractor accused of financial embezzlement of over ₹3 crore in the construction of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidyalaya in Bijnor district.

The EOW officials said the accused was arrested nearly nine years after registration of an FIR in the matter in 2012.

EOW Lucknow superintendent of police (SP) Swapnil Mamgain said the accused Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Banda, was arrested by EOW Meerut sector team.

He said Singh was wanted in the case registered against him under section 406 for criminal breach of trust and section 420 for fraud allegedly for procuring the payment of ₹3.03 crore for the construction of the school building and disappearing without completing the work allotted to him from the government agency.

He said the case was transferred to the EOW in 2014 and the investigators have filed the chargesheet against Singh in the matter a few months back, but the latter disappeared since then and was on run.

He said the EOW team tracked his location and arrested him.