Dist nodal officers to speed up EPFO claim process

PRAYAGRAJ: To facilitate private firm employees depositing their contributions with the EPFO, the Employees Provident Fund Office has not only simplified the process of fund claims but has also taken new initiatives for the benefit of EPF account-holders and their kin.

For esolving problems and issues related to EPFO under the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ initiative, special camps would be held in five districts of Prayagraj region on the 27th of every month. (Pic for representation)

Under a new initiative, when informed about the untimely demise of an account holder owing to an accident or a disease while working in any part or region of the country, the next of kin would be able to get the benefits of PF and insurance claims soon. For this, the EPFO has appointed a nodal officer in every district, who, on getting information from the family members, would meet them, get the necessary paperwork done and ensure quick payment of the amount in the nominee’s bank account on behalf of the organisation, as per officials.

EPFO regional commissioner, Prayagraj, Shashwat Shukla said that nodal officers had been appointed in Kaushambi, Sultanpur, Amethi, Pratapgarh and Ayodhya, covered by the Prayagraj office, to make the departmental process of payment related to death claims dynamic and easy.

According to the instructions received from the EPFO headquarters, for resolving problems and issues related to EPFO under the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ initiative, special camps would be held in five districts of Prayagraj region on the 27th of every month.

At these camps, six specific issues would remain in focus, including quick redressal of pensioners’ problems, integration of various UAN and EPF accounts, procedure for linking KYC to UAN account, solving the problems of the employers, name correction and rectification of account and payment of pensioner’s dues pending for more than three years.

Officials said that the Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 was not only a grievance redressal platform and information exchange network for the employers and the employees but also a platform for exchange of information with the district level authorities of various state and central government departments.

In this programme, a help desk will be created where members will get the online services like filing of online claim etc.

Grievance redressal of the members will be done on the spot and in case any grievance is not redressed on the spot, it will be registered on the grievance portal of the EPFO and resolved on priority.

