Errant driving, drivers: UPP weekend drive against drunken driving, modified bikes

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s special weekend traffic enforcement campaign targeting drunken driving, illegal pressure horns, hooters and modified silencers as part of its “Safe Roads, Safe Life” initiative, continued for the second consecutive week.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Under the campaign, traffic police teams across the state will conduct intensified checking drives on Saturdays and Sundays to enforce compliance with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and curb noise pollution caused by unauthorised vehicle modifications.

According to the advisory issued by the traffic police directorate, drunken driving has been identified as a major threat to road safety. Under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, offenders can face fines of up to ₹10,000, suspension of driving licence and imprisonment extending up to six months.

The campaign also focuses on vehicles fitted with illegal pressure horns, hooters and modified silencers that create excessive noise pollution. Police said the use of pressure horns and unauthorised hooters is prohibited except in authorised emergency vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional director general (ADG), traffic, A Satish Ganesh, said that under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, use of modified silencers and illegal alterations can attract fines up to ₹10,000. “Similarly, violations related to pressure horns and noise pollution under Section 194F of the MV Act and Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 can invite fines ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 along with imprisonment up to three months in certain cases,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional director general (ADG), traffic, A Satish Ganesh, said that under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, use of modified silencers and illegal alterations can attract fines up to ₹10,000. “Similarly, violations related to pressure horns and noise pollution under Section 194F of the MV Act and Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 can invite fines ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 along with imprisonment up to three months in certain cases,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Through the campaign, the Uttar Pradesh Police appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules, avoid unnecessary honking and refrain from drunken driving to ensure safer roads and a peaceful environment. “Follow traffic rules, stay safe and return home safely to your family,” the advisory stated, while urging citizens to help reduce noise pollution and protect the environment. The police also reminded citizens that emergency assistance remains available through the UP-112 helpline service statewide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through the campaign, the Uttar Pradesh Police appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules, avoid unnecessary honking and refrain from drunken driving to ensure safer roads and a peaceful environment. “Follow traffic rules, stay safe and return home safely to your family,” the advisory stated, while urging citizens to help reduce noise pollution and protect the environment. The police also reminded citizens that emergency assistance remains available through the UP-112 helpline service statewide. {{/usCountry}}

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