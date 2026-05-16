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Errant driving, drivers: UPP weekend drive against drunken driving, modified bikes

Special campaign focuses on noise pollution, reckless driving and road safety compliance across the state

Published on: May 16, 2026 08:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Police’s special weekend traffic enforcement campaign targeting drunken driving, illegal pressure horns, hooters and modified silencers as part of its “Safe Roads, Safe Life” initiative, continued for the second consecutive week.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Under the campaign, traffic police teams across the state will conduct intensified checking drives on Saturdays and Sundays to enforce compliance with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and curb noise pollution caused by unauthorised vehicle modifications.

According to the advisory issued by the traffic police directorate, drunken driving has been identified as a major threat to road safety. Under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, offenders can face fines of up to 10,000, suspension of driving licence and imprisonment extending up to six months.

The campaign also focuses on vehicles fitted with illegal pressure horns, hooters and modified silencers that create excessive noise pollution. Police said the use of pressure horns and unauthorised hooters is prohibited except in authorised emergency vehicles.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Errant driving, drivers: UPP weekend drive against drunken driving, modified bikes
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Errant driving, drivers: UPP weekend drive against drunken driving, modified bikes
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