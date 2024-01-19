Erratic weather may force PM to land in Lucknow, airport on alert mode

The Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow has been put on alert mode as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft may land in the state capital on January 21 if the weather will not allow the PM to land at Maharishi Valmiki International airport in Ayodhya, an official said requesting anonymity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File)

The officials revealed that a designated parking bay has been allocated for the Prime Minister’s aircraft at Lucknow airport, serving as an alternative landing site in case of adverse weather conditions in Ayodhya.

The official said, “As the preparations intensify at the airport, the city is poised to play a crucial role in facilitating the smooth arrival and departure of other dignitaries attending the Ayodhya ceremony as well.”

Lucknow airport’s spokesperson confirmed that around 25 private chartered flights are expected to land between January 22 and 23 at the airport. “This influx of private charters signifies the magnitude of the event, drawing not only political figures but also prominent industrialists and spiritual leaders,” he said. In response to the increased air traffic, the staff at Lucknow airport has been instructed to maintain a state of alertness, and security protocols have been intensified. A noteworthy precaution includes the suspension of visitor passes on January 21, 22, and 23.