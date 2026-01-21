Etah murders: Man killed wife, daughter, parents; financial distress ‘trigger’

An Etah man was on Tuesday arrested for the gruesome murders of his parents, wife and daughter in their residence, police said. Investigators said financial distress ahead of his daughter’s wedding could be the trigger. Kamal Singh in police custody in Etah

Ganga Singh, 75, his wife Shyama Devi, 68, daughter-in-law Ratna Devi, 40, and granddaughter Jyoti, 23, were aggressively struck on their head with a brick at their Kotwali Nagar residence in Etah on Monday, police said.

Kamal Singh, Ganga and Shyama Devi’s son, had an altercation with his wife, who reportedly reprimanded him for not arranging sufficient funds for their daughter’s wedding, on Monday afternoon, after which he assaulted all family members present in the house, they suspected.

Speaking to media persons, deputy inspector general (DIG)-Aligarh Range Prabhakar Chaudhary said Kamal, 44, had confessed to the murders and told police that he intended to kill himself, too, but returned home after one of his daughters called him to inform him about the deaths.

“After the incident on Monday, police teams were constituted for the investigation. They found CCTV footage showing Kamal Singh reaching the house around 12.55pm on Monday and leaving on a motorcycle about 75 minutes later,” said the DIG.

“His 10-year-old son reached home about 20 minutes later. No individual is seen going in or moving out of the house in these 20 minutes. Kamal’s elder daughter had called her younger sister before the incident, and confirmed Kamal’s presence at home,” Chaudhary added.

“Call detail records, our investigation and forensic evidence all suggest Kamal’s involvement as blood stains were found on his shoes and clothes. His finger tips and palms had bruises suggesting he handled a heavy object. Police recovered the brick, which was brought from the roof of the house and used to batter the family,” added Chaudhary.

The official said Kamal was allegedly provoked by his wife, Ratna Devi, abusing him. His daughter, Jyothi, was also around. This was when he allegedly struck them with a brick that he got from the roof of the house.

“Kamal’s mother heard the scuffle and came to intervene. She fell after she was pushed aside with the help of the brick. Then, Kamal went to his father, who was battling cancer, and struck him in the head, too,” stated the DIG.

Kamal has been charged with murder (Section 103 (1)) and other relevant sections of the BNS. The complaint regarding the incident was lodged by Kamal himself.

Calling the crime heinous, the DIG said police didn’t find any criminal past of the accused, who was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody.

The family members were preparing for Jyoti’s wedding on February 10 and 11. Official sources said Kamal Singh had arranged part of the funds to be spent in the wedding, but was struggling to arrange the remaining.

After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were cremated under heavy police security.